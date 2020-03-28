Residents living in the Okay area who have their prescriptions filled at Owl Drug in Wagoner have an optional way to receive their medications while Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order remains in effect until April 30.
Owl Drug owner/pharmacist Nick Steinheil has been granted a delivery waiver from the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy to start delivering outside of Wagoner during the coronavirus pandemic. He plans to go to the Okay Senior Citizens Center for residents to pick up their regular prescriptions.
Prescriptions for opioids, narcotics or controlled substances will not be delivered in this fashion.
“Typically, a pharmacy has to deliver to residential doorsteps. We wanted to do something to help out, so we applied for this waiver,” Steinheil said. “Okay is between Wagoner and Muskogee and we want to help keep those people who are most vulnerable away from towns and populations to help with social distancing.”
He said while the prescription pickup is for any age, they are targeting the elderly population for this service. Customers will need to pay for their prescriptions over the phone when they order.
“At the senior citizens center, we will take the prescriptions on a cart and deliver to customers curbside,” Steinheil said. “They pay by phone, so there will be no exchange of anything except for the medication itself.”
The pharmacist said two additional locations at other parts of the lake have been identified and may be set up for possible deliveries.
For times of delivery and questions, call Owl Drug at 918-485-2722.