Two former Coweta FFA members and graduates of Coweta High School are participating in various competitive programs at Connors State College in Warner.
James Waller is a member of the CSC Shooting Sports Team, competing in American skeet, American trap and sporting clays contests. They also compete in competitions with International Trap rules and guidelines.
This fall, collegiate competitions will take the Connors team to Kerrville, Tex., Colorado Springs, Colo. and Tuscon, Ariz.
The team sponsored the CSC South Ranch Shootout Tournament in October and will host another such event in April. They also hosted a fall Invitational Shoot for high school FFA chapter teams throughout October.
“Team members are working hard to perfect their technique for trap and skeet shooting,” Coach Sierra Walker said. “We look forward to representing Connors in the collegiate circuit.”
Spring competition will begin in February at San Antonio, Texas.
This is the sixth year of competition for the CSC Shooting Sports team.
Waller is a sophomore pursuing an Associates of Science degree in Biological Sciences. He is the son of Jeff and Angi Waller of Coweta.
Andi Theodore is competing on the CSC Livestock Judging Team. He is a freshman pursuing an Associate of Science degree in Animal Science.
Theodore and his fellow teammates evaluate both breeding and market animals including beef cattle, sheep, goats and swine to determine their value relative to current industry trends.
After placing the class, they defend their placing by presenting oral reasons to an official judge.
Program leaders say participation in livestock judging enhances a student’s critical thinking and decision making skills while also developing public speaking ability.
Connors State boasts one of the top collegiate livestock judging programs in the country with numerous Top finishes and several academic All-Americans.
Theodore travels across Oklahoma and throughout the Midwest to practice and compete. Contest stops include the National Barrow Show in Minnesota, the American Royal in Kansas City and the National Western in Denver.
The team is coached by Nolan Hildebrand.
Theodore is the son of Andrew and Kelly Theodore of Coweta.