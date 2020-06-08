Now that Phase 3 has taken effect in Oklahoma, Angela Tollett expects the Wagoner Area Neighbors schedule to get busier, too.
Tollett, who is the Executive Director of WAN, feels the concerns over the COVID-19 virus has not only affected her organization, but every group that depends on donations for their clients.
“When I talked to the Salvation Army, everybody has been slowed,” Tollett said. “People thought we were closed (during the pandemic). We have been slow about giving out groceries and financials (because of that mindset).”
Tollett added that the stimulus checks the government gave out might have had an impact, too. However, the coming weeks could see a rise in request for food and rent help.
“We are expecting an increase (in requests),” she added.