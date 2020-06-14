Wagoner County residents who attended Warner Public Schools are invited to attend the 2020 All-School Alumni Reunion planned Saturday, July 11.
The gathering will take place from 1-5 p.m. in the Warner Events Center, 900 Fourth Ave. in Warner.
Admission is free and there will be a prize drawing. Alumni should bring a potluck snack as coffee, tea and water will be furnished.
Organizers invite attendees to bring their own face masks and hand sanitizer if desired, however they are not required to attend.
For more information, contact Hope Hill at 817-781-9750 (WarnerAlumni@gmail.com) or Boyd Roberts at 972-529-8464 (kc5vn@juno.com).