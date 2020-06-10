HULBERT — Thanks to an ambitious Eagle Scout, the beaver habitat display at Three Forks Nature Center has new plexiglass viewing panels in the fence so young visitors to Sequoyah State Park can get a better look at the iconic mammals.
The fix-up included other repairs, too, and revamping the landscaping for aesthetics and for rainwater management. With $1,000 raised and 215 hours spent, the scout earned his Eagle status.
But one thing is missing: a beaver.
Little Foot, a longtime “ambassador animal” at the nature center, died in December, and now, the park’s managers are trying to decide if the animal should be replaced or if something else, like an aquatic display with turtles, might suffice.
Most of the large animals at the center are aging and discussion is underway as to whether any will be replaced after they pass.
“People love the live animals, but every animal has its own challenges, and is that something we can continue to handle? That’s the question,” said Park Manager Tony Presley. “I have not told them ‘no’ or ‘yes’ or anything at this point, but let’s get the area all back the way it should be, get some water in it and let’s all sit and talk about what it should be.”
Park Naturalist Angelina Stancampiano is the lone full-time employee for the nature center. She made her stance on the animals clear in a recent post on her personal Facebook page. She asked people to send testimonials to angelina.stancampiano@travelok.com to help illustrate to her bosses just how much people value the animals.
“It definitely is some work, I won’t pretend feeding them, scooping poop, weedeating their pens, and teaching visitors about them takes no effort,” Stancampiano wrote. “However, the minimal effort yields maximum results for the visitors who get to see a bald eagle or coyote up close for the first time in their lives. It hopefully makes them more appreciative and respectful of wildlife for the rest of their lives.”
Presley said switches to other “static displays” sufficed in the past with venomous snakes and with a large aquarium with freshwater fish.
“It’s a matter of if you have people with the expertise and the time to take care of them,” he said.
Stancampiano said she has improved animal care at the center and that the center gets a great deal of help from volunteers and donors, so costs for animal care are low, and veterinarian services are donated as well.
“It’s important people know we are not a zoo or a roadside attraction,” she said. “All of these animals are not only native to Oklahoma but specifically to this park, and all of them are from rehabilitation centers and unable to be released back to the wild. Their options would have been to be euthanized or kept at a rehab center, most of which are already overrun, where the public would not be able to see them.”
Visitors recently stopped by the avian enclosure that is home to the center’s bald eagle, Taurus, and a barred owl called Pretty Girl.
“It’s so neat to see them up close like this,” said Francie Rowland as she viewed the birds. She and her sister, daughter and niece were camping at the park for a birthday celebration.
The eagle inspired conversation with Stancampiano about the state’s eagles they have seen soaring above area lakes.
“Being able to come up and see a coyote or see a barred owl a few feet away from you and interact with an interpreter on staff who can talk about the animals and their habits and the biology, who knows the backstories of the individual animals and about the animals in the park is an important experience,” Stancampiano said. “We have a beautiful 2,200-acre park with a lot of trails, but are you going to see these animals up close every time you’re here? Probably not.”
Roger Mailler, a University of Tulsa computer science professor, assistant scout master and parent of the scout who completed his Eagle project on the beaver enclosure, was one of the first to speak up in support of keeping live animals at Three Forks.
He said his son had been inspired by the animals at the center since he was a Cub Scout.
“I know firsthand from my experience, those of my son, my troop and the many people who stopped to talk to us while we were working on the project how important something seemingly so small can really be,” he wrote.
“It is impossible to describe the looks on our young scouts’ faces when they get to see the bald eagle, the coyote, and the foxes for the first time.”
Never was there a doubt in his mind or his son’s that the beaver enclosure he repaired and remodeled wouldn’t see another furry, flat-tailed ambassador.
“For him, it was never even an option,” Mailler wrote. “The work needed to be done because the area needed to be ready for its next inhabitant, and the next inhabitant needed to be there for the next person to experience.”