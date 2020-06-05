Black lives matter. March against injustice. We’re together. Equal. No justice, no peace.
Those words rang out loud and proud from approximately 150 people who participated in Wagoner’s Peaceful March Against Racial Injustice held late Thursday afternoon.
Similar events have been held all across the country since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Floyd, an African American, died after a white police officer held his knee to the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes after he was placed face down on the ground with hands cuffed behind his back. Video of the incident showed Floyd pleading that he could not breathe.
Many protests and marches have been peaceful while others have not.
Adriana Scruggs, a young mom, felt having a march was important for the community she has called home most of her life. She posted her desire to have an event locally on social media and others stepped in to help make it happen.
Although she did receive negative comments from those who feared a protest could turn non-peaceful, she moved forward with plans.
“You see everything going on around the U.S. right now and how black lives are being targeted at the moment,” Scruggs explained. “I feel like just because Wagoner is small, it doesn’t mean our voice has to be.
“As a community, we’re pretty tight knit. I want to show others what a peaceful protest really is about.”
And peaceful it was. Participants of all ages and multiple races walked the six-block route that ended at the gazebo next to the Wagoner County Courthouse. While a number of individuals spoke, the large crowd listened intently.
Scruggs said she was surprised by the number of people who showed up.
“From the community, there are a lot of white people and black people. It was real important that people come out to support someone like me, someone of color,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes. “People do care about black people and it matters to me. It really touches me a lot.”
“I didn’t know that a little post on Facebook would come to what it is now,” Scrugggs admitted. “I see that this community is one and unified, and we’re here to fight against injustice for black people.
“All lives matter. But until all black lives matter, all lives do not matter.”
Scruggs believes the Peaceful March Against Racial Injustice will make a difference.
“If you see something happening, step in as a brother or sister. Stop police brutality. Stop everyone from discriminating. Black lives matter, all lives matter,” she said.
Tabius Owens stood with Scruggs for the march and expressed his pride for what she did.
“A lot of people are not heard, and for her to just go in and make something happen … I was really proud of her!” Owens exclaimed. “She might have faced some discrimination and hate along the way, but she stayed positive about everything and pushed through it. Everything turned out amazing!”
He reminded that kids are the future, and how they are taught to be now is how they’ll end up being in the future.
“If we keep teaching them hate and that certain races don’t matter, then that’s how the world will continue to be,” Owens added. “We’ll never be equal and you’ll never change if you don’t start with our children and treat them differently.”
During Thursday’s event, Scruggs asked participants to take a knee for a moment of silence to honor their brothers and sisters who have died at the hands of injustice.
That moment spanned eight minutes and 49 seconds – the length of time George Floyd struggled to breathe with a knee to the back of his neck before he died.
Among the guest speakers was Wagoner Deputy Police Chief Tony Ponds. He reminded that law enforcement does not know everything, and unless someone brings an issue to leadership’s attention, it cannot be addressed.
“Don’t say, ‘I’ll not say anything because it will just fall by the wayside’. You never know until you try,” Ponds said.
Using a box of matches as an analogy, he said one match can be broken but a box of matches together is strong.
“We proved today we can come together as one – not tear up our town, fight each other and cuss each other,” Ponds continued. “We’re bulldog strong. That’s what we do is stick together. We may bicker and banter back and forth, but when it’s time to come together, we come together.
“This is our city and you are our people, we want to protect you. If you see things going wrong, let us know. Young people, if you get pulled over by someone and you don’t think things are going the right way, take it. There’s always the next day, and there is someone we all have to answer to. The buck doesn’t stop with us.”
“That one bad apple as you saw (in Minnesota) can spoil the whole bunch, no matter if you’re a cop, an attorney or a doctor. One bad person can make it bad for everybody.”
Speaker Jonathan Seltenreich said he does not know what it’s like to be a minority in this country, but he loves his black brothers and sisters.
“This has to end now … no more dead black children in the streets and no more abuse,” he said of racial injustice. “We’re not going to stand by as young black men and women die. It is injustice and we have to come together and love our black brothers and sisters.”
Seltenreich, who helped Scruggs with Thursday’s event, applauded the young woman for being compelled in her heart to stand up for what is right.
City councilman Larry Abernathy reminded those present that they all live in a proud city, state, nation and, most of all, a proud kingdom – God’s kingdom.
“When all else fails, we call on Jesus,” he said. “We have the ability to be blessed and be a blessing to others. Let us be meek and focus on being like Jesus. Give God praise all the time as He knows better than we do.”
“I’d like to see Wagoner grow and the only way we do that is to come together like we are doing today,” Abernathy continued. “We come together in peace, love and unity and we will all be free – not just blacks. All lives matter.”
Mayor Albert Jones told the crowd that Wagoner was founded 133 years ago on June 5 by immigrants, people of all shapes, sizes, colors, religions and orientations.
“Wagoner is nothing more than a cultural pot of people and that is how we started,” Jones said. “If you see a problem, we like to put it to bed immediately.”
The mayor applauded Scruggs for her courage to take heat on social media about Thursday’s peaceful demonstration.
“I would like this revolution we have today start an evolution of people’s minds and what they think,” Jones said.
Wagoner High School graduate Allan Gordon was the final speaker of the day. He admitted he never knew flat out blatant racism until he left his hometown.
“We are in such a hurry to get out of Wagoner, and everything is a good opportunity for you. But you never knew how safe you were here even though it had its problems,” Gordon said. “The outright blatant racism threw me for a loop.
“We made it despite racism. It’s about our parents, our grandparents and our great-grandparents who put up with a whole lot of stuff to make it to where we’ve gotten to … and it still wasn’t easy.”
Gordon, who is now an educator, reminded that racial injustice did not start with George Floyd.
“Every year that I’ve been on earth (almost 40), we’ve had some type of situation like this,” he noted. “If anyone is out there listening, we’re tired. I’m not saying racism doesn’t exist. I made it despite racism.
“It’s 2020 – we’ve got to change, people. It’s not just change for our great-grandparents and parents. We have kids coming up here. None of these young people of color should have to live in fear like myself.
“Kids do not grow up as racist. They don’t come into this world talking about two different colors or religion. All they want is what we’re doing now – showing a lot of love. A lot of love is what’s going to get us through.”
Gordon suggested if people do not want to talk about what’s right and wrong, they should leave their statistics, opinions and faults at their house in a closet and not put them out there for everyone else to see.
“We’re sitting here and we’ll tell our kids the world is like this, it’s so fair, it’s going to be good. Then they turn the TV on and see a man with a knee at his neck over $20. We don’t want to hear statistics, we’re tired.
“Every time I turn around we have to change some part of us to make sure we live, work and survive here. We do our part. We deserve to be treated fair. This whole incident has changed my life.”