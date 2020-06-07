Nearly four dozen residents gathered in the parking lot at United Church in Wagoner on Wednesday, June 3 to bathe the community, this state and nation in prayer during these challenging times.
A handful of ministers addressed those gathered and reminded that the Bible encourages mankind to always pray.
“We’re going to hold you accountable that you should be praying,” Pastor Curtis Leland said. “If you walk away from here, we walk away to unify, pray and give our Heavenly Father all the praise because it belongs to Him.”
He reminded that, “We all got the blood.”
“No one here is better than the person standing next to him,” he said. “We stand and agree and make a decree in this place that if God is before us, it is more than the world against us.”
Leland then asked those attending if they have prayed.
“When you look at the protestors, have you prayed, or simply said, ‘I’m disgusted with the way things are going’?” he asked. “Have you ever thought about God being disgusted with us for not falling upon our knees and not praying to Him? This is our fight.
“Many are wearing masks, but how many in our churches who call themselves Christian are simply wearing a mask? There’s a wolf in the cam p and the dog refuses to bark.”
Leland said he is glad that in Wagoner, Oklahoma and in Wagoner County, residents can come together.
“I encourage each of you to be the best your God has called you to be,” he said.
In his prayer, Leland said if people want the world to change, it must start in their own community.
“We call for this community to be the example for other communities and the county that we can come together as brothers and sisters in Christ and call upon us to pray – to make a difference in this community,” Leland prayed.
“We do not come to you as a white man or black man, white woman or black woman. We come to you as a blood bought Holy Ghost child of God, and we thank you for starting us on our very way today. “Lead and guide us safely along the way.”
Others speaking and praying were Pastor Micah Wisdom, Pastor Bruce Vonwald and Pastor Mark Pointer.
At the conclusion of his program ending prayer, Wisdom said, “Let us be the light that you have called us to be in the world.”