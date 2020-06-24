Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott met with reporters Wednesday to give them an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Tina Galloway. The Wagoner woman has been missing for more than two months.
Kore Adams, Galloway's roommate, is the last person who knew Galloway was okay, according to the sheriff.
Last week Elliott called Adams "the best witness we have" on the case, however she has reportedly attempted to destroy or destroyed physical evidence associated with Galloway's disappearance.
Adams was taken into custody without incident on June 9 on complaints of carry or possession of firearm by convicted felon, destroying evidence, obstruction of investigation, use of forged, revoked or stolen credit card and larceny from a house. She is out of jail on a $150,000 bond.
The investigation continues.