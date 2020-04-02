Equipment used to help rescue individuals from flood waters in Wagoner County has been stolen in Porter.
Doug Hunter, a captain with Wagoner County Emergency Management, said someone went through his personal vehicle on Wednesday night and stole a first responder swift water bag. The bag contains items essential to helping others during emergency water situations.
“I don’t know why out of everything that was in my truck they would pick the swift water bag. It just doesn’t make sense. It’s only valuable to someone who knows how to use it,” Hunter said. “They left more valuable items in the truck including my checkbook. It makes me wonder if they were kids or someone on drugs that did not realize what they were stealing.”
He said collectively, the gear weighs around 70 pounds; therefore, if whoever stole it was on foot, they probably didn’t go far before dumping it. Hunter and others have been out searching roadways, ditches and fields around town looking for the stolen items valued at approximately $2,800.
Items taken include a dry suit, 2/3 Mill wetsuit, rescuer personal flotation device, a beacon light, a swift water knife, rescue tether, Carabiner with two prussic, swift water helmet with logos, water tactical gloves, rescuer water boots, a small Fenix tactical light, a large tactical stream light, a water rescue throw bag, Wet Sox base layer socks and shorts, rash guard long sleeve shirts and the NRS water rescue bag.
Hunter said what angers him is that the theft limits Wagoner County Emergency Management’s ability to respond to a water disaster situation with a full swift water team.
“I’m one of only eight team members for the WCEM Swiftwater team,” he explained. “I spent every day during the 2019 May/June floods working and using the gear. Since then, I’ve been used a lot for flash flood rescues in the county, which is just about every time it rains.”
Hunter said he had the equipment in his personal vehicle in order to shorten response time to citizens in need should he be called out on an emergency.
The emergency responder has filed a report with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.
“With everything going on right now with COVID-19, we have enough to worry about. But the stealing of property from a first responder is never right – especially right now … it hurts more,” he said. “Between the pandemic and the spring rains we’ve been getting, it’s just more wrong.”
Hunter said the value of the stolen items is priceless when it’s someone’s life or someone’s loved one that needs to be rescued.
If anyone has information that can help authorities in their investigation, please contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799.