Kayal Watkins was the recent winner of the Wagoner Arts Alliance's 3rd annual competition for National Arts in Education week.
Watkins won because she stayed close to the Unity theme and displaying knowledge of artistic techniques.
Watkins is 17 and in the 12th grade at Wagoner High School.
"I have been interested in art ever since I could hold a pencil and press it to paper, or maybe since I could draw in mud and snow," Watkins said. "I started off drawing animals, mostly horses. I lost interest in that and practiced drawing critters in my own art style. I learned to be unique in your art to express yourself through it."
Watkins is part of Danielle Sturgeon's 7th hour art class at Wagoner High School. This is Sturgeon's first year of teaching art at WHS. Sturgeon is a very talented artist and will be working with WAA in future artistic endeavors.