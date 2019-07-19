Ventriloquist Wayne and his sidekick "Wingnut" along with other funny characters entertained the Summer Reading Program crowd on Thursday, July 18 in the Civic Center.
The best line from the show came when a photographer arrived to take pictures. The bird looked at the audience when Wayne asked, "What do we say to the photographer?"
The bird turned to the photographer and squaked back, "That'll be $2.50!"
This was the last of the entertainment schedule this summer, but there is a concert and swim party set for July 25 in Maple Park. The cookout starts at 11 a.m. The music begins at noon and the pool party gets into full swing at 1 p.m.
On July 26, the 1 p.m. free movie will precede the Grand Prize Drawing. The drawing will take play immediately after the movie ends.
Officials insist that you must be present to win for the drawing.