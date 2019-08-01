The Women's Business Center will play host to a breakfast networking meeting at the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Discover the Power of Networking at the #WBC Connections Breakfast. This event will enable you to connect with countless potential customers, build your network of business contacts and have a great opportunity to showcase your business.
The #WBC Connects is free, however attendees are encouraged to register online at www.reiwbc.org.
Breakfast sponsorships are available. #WBC Connects sponsor for August is Ravers Bank Wagoner Branch. Presenters will be Traci Baker. Baker is a photographer, entrepreneur, and social media guru.
Join us and learn how she started her business. Bring your business cards.
Partners include Central Technology Center and REI Women’s Business Center, funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U. S. Small Business Administration.
Contact Leslie Browand for more details at 800-658-2823. In addition, visit www.reiwbc.org and facebook.com/REIWBC for networking opportunities and a calendar of upcoming events.