The Wagoner County Emergency Management headquarters in Coweta has served as a personal protective equipment distribution point for emergency service providers in many Northeast Oklahoma municipalities, counties, Native American tribes and universities.
Within hours of supplies being unloaded in Wagoner County, everything is distributed to help in the fight against the coronavirus spread.
Receiving PPE through the Coweta location are the cities of Sand Springs, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Berryhill, Skiatook, Stillwater, Claremore, Tonkawa, Ponca City, Blackwell, Grove, Nowata and Muskogee.
Items also go to Pawnee, Washington, Craig, Cherokee, Adair, Rogers, Sequoyah, Mayes, Lincoln, Delaware, Creek, Payne, Ottawa, Osage, Okmulgee, Okfuskee, Noble and Muskogee counties, Northeastern State University and the Quapaw, Ponca and Creek Native American tribes.