The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing person Talina Galloway of Wagoner, who left home on April 7 headed possibly to Arkansas and has not been seen since.
Galloway is 53-years-old, 5-foot-7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. She has a medium build and short brown hair. Her eyes are blue/green in color that changes with her mood.
Galloway has a tattoo of a sun type symbol around her right wrist and would be wearing a gold chain necklace with a fingerprint charm.
She was sick and terrified of going to the hospital. She left home and has not contacted family or friends since, which is totally out of character.
She would be using ride share services and may be in the area around Little Rock, Ark., especially Lake Maumelle or Lake Winona.
If you have seen Galloway or have information about her, please call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.