The third annual “Shop with a Cop” was another rousing success for the 14 kids from Wagoner, Porter, Okay and Catoosa on Dec. 18.
The kids were paired with Wagoner County Sheriff Office personnel to spend $150 at the Coweta Walmart. The event was sponsored by the Wagoner County FOP Lodge No. 228.
The ability to hold this event was simple to explain.
“It’s all from donations,” said Major Dustin Dorr of the $2,400 raised for the Christmas shopping experience.
Children from Catoosa were added this year, too. And, all the shoppers got done quickly.
Millie Durr of Porter was the first one finished. Durr admitted she had a plan and followed to the letter on what presents to buy.
To speed the checkout process, Walmart had a special lane that was reserved for the 14 shoppers.
The WCSO decided to increase the number of shoppers this year, but offer less money to spend for each one.
“We are trying to find the sweet spot (on how much to spend),” Major Dorr added.
In the past, it took longer to find enough gifts to reach the minimum available to the shoppers. So, they increased the number of shoppers and offered $150 each this year, instead of $200.
By the looks of the things, it took little time to find all the gifts and the money still allowed every shopper to get the right item for every family member.
Before the shopping began, all the kids had a pizza lunch served to them at the Coweta Mazzio’s. When the shopping was done, Major Dorr had wrapping paper to hand out to complete the mission.