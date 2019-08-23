A Middle Eastern man’s identity is being sought by the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office after an incident at the Porter Peach Barn on Aug. 15.
The WCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in this case.
A Wagoner County Deputy was dispatched to investigate harassment at the business near U.S. Highway 69 and State Highway 51-B. It was reported that an employee was lewdly and lasciviously sexually battered by this man.
The previous day, an employee at the Porter Peach Barn was outside picking up trash when an unmarked, white, semi and trailer pulled onto the side of U.S. Highway 69, North of S.H. 51-B.
A Middle Eastern man got out of the semi and approached the employee to see if the store was open. The employee helped him through the barb wire fence and came into the store with the man who asked for help picking out peaches.
The employee helped the male subject complete his transaction. While in the store, the male began side hugging the employee, making them uncomfortable. He then asked for help back across the fence.
Sergeant Jeff Halfacre reported before crossing the fence, the man hugged the employee again and put both hands on her buttocks, groping the victim. At that point the victim advised that the situation was uncomfortable and proceeded back into the business.
The man was wearing a baby blue shirt, which contained a white logo, khaki colored shorts and sandals. If you recognize this individual, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. You may remain anonymous when reporting information.