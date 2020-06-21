The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office added over $44,000 to its budget following the recent auction of surplus items during the event held in the Wagoner Civic Center.
Sheriff Chris Elliott announced that the proceeds from the 2020 auction were $44,269.30. The money will be put back into the WCSO’s general account for operations.
By holding public auctions such as this, Elliott said it effectively lessens the burden on Wagoner County taxpayers by allowing the sheriff’s office to use any gained proceeds before relying on taxpayer revenue.
The sheriff assured his department will continue to provide events such as this when the inventory grows again to strengthen the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office budget for the benefit of the Wagoner County citizens.
Sheriff Elliott and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office offered thanks to everyone who came out to the 2020 Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Surplus, Property Room, and Equipment Auction on June 6.
There was a big turnout and Rockin M Auction Service auctioned off vehicles, firearms and property.