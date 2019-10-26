The early morning rains were the trick, but the afternoon sun was the treat for Wagoner Halloween fans on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Downtown Wagoner was filled with all kinds of characters collecting candy, donating canned goods for the Wagoner Area Neighbors, playing games and watching a Halloween film.
Following the parade from South Main Street to North Main, the costume judging contest took place.
Here are the age group winners:
* 0-3: Jesimae Borges.
* 4-6: Sofia Crow.
* 7-9: Emerson Lamb.
* 10-12: Michael Barrett.
* 13-15: Haydin Brewer.
* Families: Miles Gibson family.
* Adult: Jason Kincaid.
* Couples: James and Ashley Goforth.
* Pet: Sonny.