Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 1124 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED POCKETS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAINFALL WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS UPWARDS OF 4 INCHES HAD FALLEN EARLIER THIS MORNING ACROSS SOUTHEAST WAGONER COUNTY AND FAR WESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY. THE PUBLIC AND STORM SPOTTERS HAVE REPORTED SEVERAL ROADS IN THE AREA NEARLY IMPASSABLE DUE TO HIGH WATER. ALTHOUGH ONLY LIGHT TO OCCASIOANALLY MODERATE RAINFALL REMAINS OVER THE AREA, THE HIGH WATER WILL BE SLOW TO RECEDE THIS AFTERNOON. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... WAGONER... FORT GIBSON... OKAY... HULBERT... PORTER... TULLAHASSEE... SEQUOYAH STATE PARK... REDBIRD... CHOSKA... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE-QUARTER INCHE ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&