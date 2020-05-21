May 17-23 is Mailbox Improvement Week, and officials with the U.S. Postal Service ask all area homeowners to inspect their mailboxes to make sure they are in good working order.
Wagoner Postmaster Paula Jones said repairing suburban and rural mailboxes not only improves the appearance of the community, but also makes delivering and receiving mail safer for carriers and customers.
The postal service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.
“This is especially important after the effects of last winter,” Jones noted.
Suggested activities to improve mailboxes include:
- Replace loose hinges on a mailbox door.
- Repaint a mailbox that has rusted or started to peel.
- Remount a loosened mailbox post.
- Replace or add house numbers.
- Clear in and around the mailbox to minimize insects.
Jones reminds if a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, he or she must use only Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary or locking full/limited service mailboxes.
“Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited,” she said. “Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but must consult with my office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.”
For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, contact the postal service that handles your mail delivery.