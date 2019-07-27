For the past 60 years, Lee Roy Whisenhunt of Wagoner has been entertaining audiences while playing the steel guitar for various bands. He has performed with the likes of Little Jimmy Dickens, Joe and Rose Maphis, Leon McAuliffe, Wade Hayes, Keith Urban and more.
He's been playing with The Roundup Boys out of Tulsa for the last seven years, and on July 13 he became the newest member of the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony was held at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton.
Joining Whisenhunt for the occasion were his wife, Susan, and his fellow band members, who nominated him for the honor. Those musicians are already in the Hall of Fame.
"It was really an honor to be inducted, and to even be nominated, you know?? They've all watched me play in several bands and so forth," the honoree said.
Whisenhunt began playing steel guitar at the age of 13. The now 78-year-old took lessons for a while from Leon McAuliffe and toured with his band in the summer between his junior and senior years at Sand Springs High School. He was in the last graduating class from that school in 1959.
"I wanted to play guitar, but my hand wasn't big enough to go around the neck, so they put me on steel and I just stayed there," he explained.
Whisenhunt admitted it is still as fun to play now as it was when he began all those years ago. He and The Roundup Boys play at the Broken Arrow Senior Citizens Center every Monday night, perform at the Cain's Ballroom about three times a year and do casino shows in both Claremore and Ramona.
He said several different band leaders have his number, and if they ever need a steel guitar player, they call him in.
"I'm a steel guitar player at large," he said with a smile, noting he enjoyed a six-year stint with Audio Rodeo, who performed throughout a six-state region.
"There's no sound like the steel guitar!" he exclaimed. "I'm 78 years old and getting to a point where I should slow down. I should be, but I won't."
Receiving accolades for his work in the music industry is not new for Whisenhunt. When he played with New Country Revolution years ago, they earned Spot Awards for Best Local Band and Best Local Album.