Porter school teacher Jill White is one of the finalist for Teacher of the Year. Here is her teaching and biographical information.
How long have you been teaching at Porter and what subjects do you handle?
I have taught at Porter for a total of 13 years. I taught the first 11 in the elementary, mostly 3rd grade. The last two years I've taught 6th and 7th-grade math. This year I also took on the job of District Technology Director. This is my passion, I love to show other teachers and students new and exciting ways to use technology in the classroom.
Outside of teaching, White does:
I am the co-Academic team coach, Co- Student Council advisor and Co-class of 2022 sponsor.
Have you taught at any other school systems?
I did teach one year at Hildale elementary. I'm a Pirate, and will always be a Pirate!
What inspired you to become a teacher?
I'm not real sure just what inspired me to be a teacher, but I can't imagine being anything else. I will say that I had some awesome teachers growing up at Porter that planted a seed for me. Judy Lewis, Andrea Parnell, and Louise Schauffler just to name a few.
What is the best part of your job?
The is never a dull moment! I spent most of my time in elementary and never thought I would like middle school. I was wrong I love middle schoolers. They make me smile, they definitely make me laugh and they just make my heart happy.
Where did you go to high school and college?
I graduated from Porter in 1992. I graduated from NSU in 2004 with an early childhood degree. I graduated in 2009 from Boise State University with a masters in Educational Technology
Personal:
I have been married to my husband, Jim, for 25 years, we have two children Jessica, 21 and Jon 16. We love to spend our free time near the water, lake, ocean or cruisin.