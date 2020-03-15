It is probably the worst school transfer you can have as a student.
You live in one state and then, your senior year, you move to another state with a different culture.
You must try and make friends and fit in, but by the senior year it is difficult.
That’s what happened to Tracy White. She moved from Ohio to Oklahoma and finished her senior year at Hulbert High School.
The year would have been unbearable had it not been for teacher Mrs. Ellis.
Ellis took White under her wing and made the transition easier. White has never forgotten that selfless act of kindness.
Now, White is a teacher at Ellington Early Childhood Center and was recently selected site Teacher of the Year for Wagoner Public Schools.
“She was my light,” White said of Ellis. “She instilled the love of education in me. She was pretty powerful.”
Ellis went out of her way to encourage White and make learning easier.
“I wanted to be like her,” White said.
Principal Stephanie Fleming appreciates White’s devotion now to the EECC students.
“When I think of Tracy White, the word that always comes to mind is amazing! She is always willing to do more and go the extra mile without even being asked,” Fleming said. “She is one of our lead coordinators for our Leader in Me Lighthouse Team, plans for our little bulldog assemblies, helps lead our sunshine hospitality committee and is such a bright light to students. She greets students first thing in the morning no matter rain, snow, or sunshine with a hug and smile!”
White has been the music teacher at EECC for the last three years. Before coming to Wagoner she spent 15 years as a 1st grade teacher.
“Her classroom is always fun and engaging and she’s always looking for ways to grow and to become even better,” Fleming added. “She has such a nurturing spirit and is always looking for ways to help others.”