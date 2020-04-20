Jill White has been selected as Porter Consolidated Schools Teacher of the Year.
“This is such an honor for me to be able to represent my school in this capacity,” White said. “This is not something that you expect to win. As a teacher, you just do your job to the best of your ability because you love what you do.
“I do always try to go above and beyond to help my students as well as my co-workers.”
Like any teacher, White is not alone in her quest to provide better learning. She thanks many who have helped her along the way.
“First and foremost I want to thank my family,” she said. “They have been neglected quite a bit over the years due to all the extra time that I put in working on school things. I finished my degree after I was married and had my daughter; this means my husband and my parents helped out a great deal early on.
“When I decided to go back and obtain my Master’s Degree, both of my children were in elementary, which again required lots of help from my husband, Jim. He has always been my biggest fan and supporter.”
At school, White pointed to many people.
“My former principal, Carolyn Jones gave me the opportunity to be a part of a program called T-4 (Training teachers to transition technology),” White recalled. “This is what sparked my love for using technology in the classroom, and inspired me to obtain my Master’s Degree in Educational Technology. As a result, this has grown into a love for teaching others to use technology in their classroom.”
White also mentioned current administrators Jerry Walker, Chris Sherwood, and Charles McMahan.
“Thank you for believing in me and giving me a chance to prove myself in the middle school world,” she said. “They gave me the opportunity this past year to also tackle the Technology Director position. I’ve worked hard to prove myself in this capacity.”
White said all 6th-12th grade students have a Chromebook, and the district is working to increase this for the following year.
The current health crisis has made White’s technology knowledge invaluable.
“During the current pandemic, all middle school and high school teachers are successfully using Google Classroom. To me, this is a major accomplishment,” she admitted.
“Lastly, I need to thank all of my colleagues that have chosen me to represent them in this capacity. It is such an honor to be able to represent our Porter Pirates!
“To the ones that get me through the day, my West Hall crew, you guys are the real deal. You are usually willing to try my crazy ideas. They say you are only as good as the people you surround yourself with. I’m surrounded by the best! Within that crew is my bestie, Jackie Bobbitt. She’s one who convinced me that I could actually survive in middle school.”
Even the students get a shout out.
“As for my students, we have some of the best kids ever,” White said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without all the students that have passed through my door.”
As Porter Teacher of the Year, the award allows White to enter the State Teacher of the Year competition.