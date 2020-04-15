The only thing more interesting than Heather Whitehead’s job as an air traffic controller aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Nimitz is how the Wagoner resident became a Navy recruit.
When the teacher’s walked out and rallied at the state capitol, Whitehead met a Navy recruiter.
When the 2018 Wagoner High School graduate was asked what she would like to do in the military, Whitehead mentioned she liked the Air Force and planes.
“The Navy’s got those, too,” the recruiter said of aircraft.
A military career wasn’t totally foreign to the Whitehead family. Her dad, grandfather and aunt had been in the service.
“I had a full ride to go to college, but did not want to get to there and rack up student debt,” Whitehead explained.
Also, she thought the rally would end and go home and the Navy matter would be forgotten.
Not so fast.
“I got back home and the Navy recruiter came to our home the next day,” Whitehead said.
She laughs about it now, but the military career path has worked out nicely.
“I am an air traffic controller,” she said. “It could be a career. I could easily get picked up by the FAA. Right now, I go where the future takes me.”
Whitehead works the overnight shift. When people are asleep, she is working and when she sleeps the sun is out.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitehead is not doing much sailing. The Nimitz is docked in Bremerton, Wash., near Seattle. She works on the Nimitz then goes back to the barracks to sleep or hang out with friends.
Like all the military services, the Nimitz is being careful.
“We’re taking every precaution we can,” Whitehead said of the virus. “We are in quarantine right now. We’ve opened multiple mess decks and practice social distancing.”
Even the sleeping arrangements aboard the carrier have been spaced out to keep the spread of the virus down as much as possible.
Whitehead joined the Nimitz in June 2019. She’s sailed only to San Diego, but expects more travel at a later date.
When the air wing of the Nimitz is on board, the ship becomes a floating city with 5,000. Right now, there are only 3,000.
What’s the best part of her job?
“There’s a lot…but it’s a cool thing that I am 20-years-old and I am an air traffic controller.”
Whitehead laughed when she described some of the people is the best part of the job and there are others she can do without. In other words, it’s just like any other job in the private sector.
The Whitehead family moved to Wagoner in her freshman year. She participated in the marching band, jazz band and played softball.
You may remember Whitehead during ceremonies on Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day at the Wagoner County Courthouse playing Taps.
“I continue that here, too,” Whitehead said. “I got with the ship’s chaplain and got permission to do burials at sea or other ceremonies.”
Wagoner Band Director Jeremy Williams knows of Whitehead’s talent.
“Heather was an outstanding young lady and musician,” Williams said. “She was a leader from the first day I met her at band camp.
“We are so proud of her accomplishments and how she represented Wagoner Band. I was so happy when she chose to be a part of the Navy.”
With the virus throwing everyone’s schedule off, Whitehead’s next adventure is yet to be discovered. She knows the daily updates on the ships closed circuit TV will keep her notified.
“The schedule is constantly changing,” Whitehead concluded.
And, things that are changing seem to fit Whitehead’s personality perfectly.