An arrest has been made in an arson case at Whitehorn Cove from Nov. 22, it was announced by the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.
Wagoner County Deputies received information about a residence on fire in the 70400 block of South 314 Loop in the Whitehorn Cove area in late November.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a full engulfed house fire. Wagoner County Deputies started their investigation and notified the Wagoner County Arson Investigator for additional assistance.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the residence had been intentionally set on fire by an unknown suspect that had left in a vehicle with a damaged passenger wheel. A shed on the property that did not burn had extensive damage to the door, indicating a burglary was attempted. Residents in the area reported seeing the white vehicle with a flat tire leave the residence prior to deputies arriving.
Wagoner County Deputies discovered identifying information at the fire belonging to a male subject. Information discovered at the scene led deputies to identify Lance M. Runyon of Bixby as the suspect.
Deputies learned a short time later that Wagoner Police Officer’s had arrested Runyon at the Speedy’s 66 convenient store in Wagoner for public intoxication as he was changing a flat tire.
Runyon will be facing the following Wagoner County District charges: First Degree Arson, Second Degree Burglary, and Malicious injury to property. Wagoner Police additional filed district charges for public intoxication and assault and battery. The suspect was released on Nov. 27 from the Wagoner County Detention Center after posting a 25,000 bond.