Wagoner High School principal Darlene Adair submitted her resignation effective June 30; it was announced at the monthly meeting of the Wagoner Public School Board on Tuesday, March 10.
The announcement came under New Business on the agenda and followed the re-employment of all other principals and their support staff in the school system for the 2020-21 school term. Adair's re-employment was the only one tabled by the board before the final New Business announcement was made.
Superintendent Randy Harris had no comment other than to say it was a resignation.
When reached here is what Adair said about the resignation:
"I have dedicated my heart to serve the students and staff of Wagoner High School for the past six years and together we have achieved numerous accomplishments.
"Our work together has fostered numerous State, State Runner-up, Regional and Regional Runner-up titles and records; we have diligently taken on the task of raising the Graduation Rate from a 77% to an approximate 93% (2019); we have facilitated numerous college and career connections; and along the way, we have developed relationships which I will value throughout my life.
"With that being said, I am proud that all three of my children have had the opportunity to represent the WHS BULLDOGS and as my youngest daughter is graduating at the end of this academic year, I believe it is the time for me to move on to new challenges and leave behind the fond memories of the greatest teachers and students in the State.
"God bless you all and I look forward to hearing the great things to come in Wagoner High School’s future."
In other school board action:
• The board approved amending the Middle/High School Handbook on how the Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Top 10 percent of the senior class are chosen each year.
Board Member Marc Collins offered this amendment:
“I make a motion to add language to the High School Handbook policy covering the selection of Valedictorian, Salutatorian and Top 10% (in the class) to say, ‘Grade point averages, or GPAs will be calculated to the tenths decimal place.’”
• The following people that were approved for re-employment in 2020-21 were: Jeremy Holmes, Suzie Orton, Candace Stine, Stephanie Fleming, Leland Alexander, Dustin Fleming, Darron Hummingbird and Lindsay Brown.
• The 2020-21 school calendar was approved and will define the school day by hours, instead of days. The last school day in 2021 will be May 20.
• The board approved the easement request from the City of Wagoner at Teague School.
• Approved procedures for the sale of real property at 205 Casaver owned by Wagoner Public Schools. Bids for the property are due at the Administration office by April 13.
• Wagoner wrestler, Lexi Miller, was honored at the meeting by Superintendent Harris. Miller won the girls State championship while competing in the 107 pound division during last week’s tournament.