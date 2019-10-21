Trees are transforming into their fall splendor. Sweaters and hoodies are being pulled out of closets to wear on chilly mornings and to evening games. Pumpkins are being carved for Halloween displays. But don’t let the signs of fall fool you.
Mother Nature is still having her emotional outbursts. This time, it came in the form of overnight severe weather that toppled trees and power lines (some onto vehicles), damaged homes and moved out buildings in many areas of Wagoner County.
Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said with the potential of severe weather moving in Sunday night, the county’s Emergency Operations Center was activated around 10 p.m. so staff could monitor the approaching storms.
However, he noted the severity of the storm that came up from Beggs and cut through the Choska Bottoms area after 11 p.m. surprised everyone — even the National Weather Service.
“We didn’t have any warning really. We’re still trying to figure out if there were straight winds or a tornado,” Underwood said late Monday morning. “Some of the debris we’ve seen was thrown in different directions. We’re talking about big things like a UTV thrown into the middle of a pond, a boat thrown across a pasture and house debris everywhere.”
According to Underwood, the first initial report of damage was in the area of Highway 51-B and 381st Street west of Porter where five power poles were knocked over.
Porter Fire Chief Adam Springsted said the downed poles knocked out power to half of Porter, including the fire station where volunteers relied on a backup generator for operations.
“I think it was just some serious straight line winds that came through,” Springsted said. “If we had a tornado, the National Weather Service didn’t even know about it.”
The fire chief said Lake Region crews were on scene around 4:30 Monday morning to make repairs and restore service. In the meantime, firefighters took two generators to residents who rely on oxygen.
Highway 51-B was closed from 397th E. Ave. to 381st E. Ave. until 7 a.m.
The Casey Essary family had a horse barn blow over in rural Porter, knocking out some of their fence.
In the area of 385th E. Ave. and 151st Street, several homes and barns were damaged while trees were uprooted and power lines down.
Angie Dean, who lives in that area, told WCEM officials on Facebook that a mobile home was moved off of its foundation and a tree went through the living room ceiling. A portable storage unit also went through a pipe fence.
West of Wagoner, damage has thus far been reported in the 22000 block of East 720 Road
In Wagoner, Fire Chief Kelly Grooms said a downed tree destroyed a home on the Northeast side of town while trees toppled over on some other homes as well.
Power was knocked out in many locations for several hours, but was restored by early morning Monday.
“We had a lot more wind than what we were supposed to get,” he said. “We were taken out of the severe (weather) warning twice when the storm fell below the energy level to be severe. A minute later, I’d get a call to put us back in. This was a weird one.”
“We had all the channels on and computer up and we didn’t even get a warning,” the chief continued. “We would set our storm sirens off if they predict winds up over 70 miles per hour, but they didn’t get to that. But we had some pretty heavy straight line winds.”
Grooms said he went throughout the city Monday morning and could not find any tree damage that would resemble being caused by a tornado.
The destroyed home is the parsonage for Emmanuel Southern Baptist Church in the 600 block of N. Gertrude St. It is a rental property occupied by Wagoner First Assembly Pastor Steve Ashe and his family. They were in bed when the roof came crashing down, however they were not injured.
Emmanuel SBC Pastor Rick Boyne said the house will likely be a total loss.
“We will come up with a plan to help the Ashe family,” Boyne said on his Facebook page. “We thank the Lord no one was injured, but all were badly shaken.
“Our thanks to the Wagoner Police Department and Wagoner Fire Department for their assistance during the worst part of the storm to make sure the family was safe!”
Melissa Griffin, who lives on S.E. 9th St., said part of a tree fell on top of their house.
“We’ve been here for nine and a half years and this is the first time for us to lose a tree,” Griffin said. “We figured it would just be a matter of time. This tree is ginormous and on the west side of the house. We figured the wind would catch it just right at some point and it was in the perfect spot for it to fall on the house.”
She noted that while the tree is on their roof, it doesn’t appear to have its full weight on the structure.
“We think maybe the tree got hung on the edge of the roof and then slid. Part of it is on top of the front porch and the rest is over a bedroom.”
Several other reports of damage were announced on social media, including the area near Speedy’s on U.S. Highway 69, 714 Road and throughout town.
“We had some pretty strong winds, and the highest we saw on Mesonet in the county was 60-80 miles per hour. We need to go back and see what the National Weather Service says,” Underwood said.
In the meantime, the Emergency Management director said he needs residents throughout Wagoner County to call and report any and all storm damage.
“If we do not find the damage or see it, we won’t be able to tell what kind of damage they had,” Underwood said. “Please contact us at 918-279-0059, via Facebook (Wagoner County Emergency Management) or by email at hunderwood@wagonercounty.ok.gov.”
Damage reports can also be placed by going online to www.damage.ok.gov.