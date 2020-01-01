The City of Wagoner and the Wagoner Public Works Authority had a busy year tackling projects and making sure things ran smoothly.
The New Year of 2020 should be no different. In fact, there are many major projects on the schedule.
Here is a breakdown of what citizens can expect for Wagoner.
Streetscape improvements
The delays due to regulations from the Federal government and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will soon be behind this long awaited project.
A series of plans for the reshaping of downtown Wagoner had to be submitted and approved. City officials met each deadline, but had to make minor changes to it after the October 2018 meeting.
The project should be a “go” as early as the end of January and by as late as March.
The Streetscape plans look good.
The early work will start near the railroad tracks and move east on Cherokee Street.
New drainage, street lamps, planters and sidewalk fixes are all on the docket.
Depot
The two train cars should be moved soon from their location on north Highway 69 to downtown Wagoner, according to a city official.
The cars will be part of a display of Wagoner’s railroad past. In addition, the University of Oklahoma is designing a tourist area to feature the railroad cars.
The permanent footing for the cars and leveling the area for the display will be an ongoing project starting soon.
Water line replacement
A four-inch line installed around 1902 is being replaced with an eight-inch one.
The new line is being installed from NE 2nd Street and Main Street to nearly State Street.
Permanent Recycling Center
The city has asked for Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to approve funding for a center.
The partnership with DEQ and the Metropolitan Environmental Trust (M.E.T.) has helped Wagoner get a recycling project going.
The temporary recycling van in the old Fred’s parking lot have proven there is a need for a more permanent location and meet the demand to recycle.
Wagoner History Center
The old Wagoner Historical Museum is getting a big renovation and name change.
Work has been ongoing for over eight months to get ready for the Jan. 21 re-opening.
The museum will be the home of one-of-a-kind country western music memorabilia from the Jim Halsey collection in Tulsa. Halsey and the City of Wagoner agreed to a deal that will allow many items to be displayed for three years.
This lease agreement will cost $25,000 per year.
The back of the museum will be dedicated to early Wagoner history. Old photos will be used to show how much the first incorporated town in Oklahoma looked back in the 1890s.
Street improvements
This will be a continuing project to make the city streets better. It began in 2019 and will continue with the roughest streets getting fixed first.
Harris Building Roof
The cost to fix the Harris Building roof (corner of Main and Cherokee) was finally determined for one of the city’s oldest structures. A Texas firm revealed it will take $360,000 to make the building usable and safe.
It is owned by the Wagoner Economic Development Authority. There has been no announcement of if and when the improvements can be made.