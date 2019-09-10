Marty Williams, Mike Mayenschein, Mike Barber, Jerry Wann and Wagoner’s own Virginia VonWald were division winners in the 2019 Bluegrass & Chili Festival.

The winners were announced on Saturday by BG&CF founder Dell Davis.

Williams took home $500 and a trophy in the ICS division. Mike Barber was second and received $100 and a trophy. Bob Carroll was third and got $75 plus a trophy while plaques were given to Justin Goad and Richard Milsap for fourth and fifth place, respectively.

In the Chili Verde division, Mike Mayenschein won and received $100 plus a trophy. Goad was second.

In the Homestyle division, Barber was first followed by Mayenschein and Brenda Pendergraft.

VonWald won the Non-Profit division and got $500 plus a trophy.

The Salsa division winner was Jerry Wann.

The People’s Choice Award went to Williams.

Some of these division winners qualified for the National competition set for 2020 on a date and location to be determined. Last year, the National event was held just outside of Collinsville, Ill., near St. Louis.

