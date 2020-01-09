Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POTENTIAL INCREASES FRIDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD... FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE... HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE... OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA... ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER. * FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * BANDS OF HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP OVER EASTERN OKLAHOMA FRIDAY AND MOVE INTO WESTERN ARKANSAS FRIDAY NIGHT IN ASSOCIATION WITH A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL BOUNDARY. CONDITIONS WILL BE FAVORABLE FOR STORMS TO TRAIN OVER THE SAME AREAS. A BROAD SWATH OF 2 TO 4 INCH RAINS ARE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND TO THE EAST OF HIGHWAY 69, FROM MIDDAY FRIDAY TO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON SATURDAY. A FEW LOCATIONS MAY PICK UP AS MUCH AS 5 TO 6 INCHES. * SINCE VEGETATION IS DORMANT, MORE OF THIS HEAVY RAINFALL WILL BECOME RUNOFF AND WILL RAISE THE QUICK ONSET FLASH FLOOD THREAT. IN ADDITION, SEVERAL MAIN-STEM RIVERS ARE EXPECTED TO FLOOD FROM THE HEAVY RAINS, ESPECIALLY THE ILLINOIS, POTEAU AND KIAMICHI RIVER BASINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&