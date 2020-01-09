Fifty students from Wagoner, Coweta and Porter schools took part in the Great American Smokeout Art Contest hosted recently by the Wagoner County Health Department’s TSET Healthy Living Program.
WCHD Lead Wellness Coordinator Johnna Sue Blair said the contest, open to students in kindergarten through 5th grade, was themed, “Show How Using Tobacco Affects Other People.”
Winner of the 2nd and 3rd grade division was Mylah Mafemi of Coweta. Top honors in the 4th and 5th grade division went to Karly Trimble of Porter. Both artists received a free art class provided by the Wagoner Arts Alliance.
Ashlyn Diaz De Leon of Porter was the grand prize winner. She received a free art class from the Wagoner Arts Alliance and a $25 gift card to 4 Tons of Blessings Boutique, Craft Studio and Home Décor Store in Coweta.
The art contest was one of several activities held to encourage area residents to live tobacco-free lifestyles.