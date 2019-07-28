Tasty treats made with fresh peaches were in the spotlight Friday, July 19 during the 53rd Annual Porter Peach Festival. Mrs. Parnell's Peachy Things Culinary Contest was held in the Porter Civic Center and featured the best items area cooks had to offer.
Kevin Logue was the Overall Grand winner with his jalapeno peach jam and Jazmin Merritt won the Fan Favorite award with her "any peachy thing" entry.
"The contest was a huge success!" reported Krystal Livesay, who oversaw the competition. "I am grateful to everyone who took the time to make a peachy dish for the contest, and to everyone who bought a tasting kit."
The tasting kit sales raised more than $200 for the Andrea Parnell Memorial Scholarship Program for Porter students.
"I think my favorite moment of the day was watching how excited Reba Moses was after we announced she had won the peach cobbler and pies category," Livesay noted. "She is a very sweet 89-year-old woman from Owasso who has always wanted to enter a baking contest. She was my first contestant to mail her entry form in.
"It was so cool that she was also able to win the first baking contest she ever entered."
Jessica Combs and Michelle Brashear served as contest judges, and Livesay applauded the women for taking time out of their very busy days to help She also offered appreciation to her mother and husband for helping tear up, tear down and run the event.
"I am still over the moon that it went so well, and I look forward to next year," Livesay concluded.
The following contest results have been reported:
Peach Cobbler and Pies - Reba Moses, 1st and Jackie Seals, 2nd.
All Other Sweet Peach Treats - Brenda Livesay, 1st and Mollie Toth, 2nd.
Peach Jams and Jars - Kevin Logue, 1st and Honey Creek Farm, LLC, 2nd.
Any Peachy Thing (Under 18) - Jazmin Merritt, 1st and Karlie Guinn, 2nd.