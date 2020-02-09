It’s been quite some time since a measureable snow has fallen in Wagoner County. Yet on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Mother Nature covered local communities with a blanket of wet, pristine snow, ranging anywhere from three to five inches deep.
The National Weather Service reports the highest total in the county was recorded four miles southeast of Coweta.
Slippery conditions on many bus routes prompted all four Wagoner County schools to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 5-6.
Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said his district has used three snow days so far this academic year, which are not built in to the school calendar.
“I plan to ask the board for approval to waive two of those days since we exceed the state requirements for total hours taught in a school year,” Holmes said Friday. “I currently plan to recommend making up the third snow day at the end of our calendar, which would make the last day of school be Thursday, May 21.
The superintendent said he does not plan to seek official board approval for a calendar revision until later this semester in the event other considerations are needed.
Holmes also made reference to Coweta Schools’ support employees and thanked them for the job they do.
“Despite what some people believe, all school employees do not get snow days,” he said. “Our maintenance, custodial and grounds employees did a great job of coming to work and making sure that everything would be ready for the students when they return.”
Classes were back in session on Friday. Holmes noted there were no weather related issues such as frozen water pipes at any of the district’s campus sites.
Wagoner Superintendent Randy Harris said to date, the school district has used four built in snow days. Three of those days were for winter weather conditions while the fourth was for the threat made to the high school before Christmas.
“We have three and a half (built in) days remaining for inclement weather,” he noted, adding there were no water pipe breaks or other weather-related damages on school property.
Barring an extreme weather event that prompts Wagoner Schools to be out for an extended period, the last day of school is still scheduled for May 15.
Okay Public Schools Superintendent Pete Hiseley said the district had three snow days built in to the 2019-2020 calendar. As of Friday, all of those days have been used.
While classes were cancelled Feb. 5-6, school administrators and custodial staff monitored school buildings for any weather-related issues. None were reported.
“If we have any other inclement weather, will be adding those missed additional days to the end of the school year,” Hiseley noted.
At the present time, May 12 is Okay’s last day of school.
Porter Superintendent Charles McMahan said his school district has also used three snow days so far for the 2019-2020 academic year.
“After using those three days, we have 1086.42 hours on the calendar,” McMahan said Friday. “We do have some Fridays off in April and May that we can use if we need to take more time off for weather.”
Families all across the county enjoyed outdoor time during the snow and shared their photos on social media. We also have weather photo galleries at www.wagonercountyat.com.