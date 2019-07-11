Wagoner County deputies have made an arrest in connection with a July 4 stabbing that occurred in the 18600 block of U.S. Highway 64 in rural Haskell.
Investigators learned that 24-year-old Allyson Tolbert stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a large kitchen knife during a domestic dispute. She immediately fled the scene, leaving her boyfriend bleeding in the driveway.
The victim was found shortly afterward by a friend. He was lying unconscious on the ground bleeding profusely from his extensive injuries.
On July 10, Tolbert was located and interviewed. Sergeant Jeff Halfacre with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said during that interview with authorities, the suspect confessed to the stabbing.
Tolbert was arrested and booked into the Wagoner County Detention Center on one count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.