Wagoner businesses and individuals are trying their best to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 illness. The Wagoner Public Schools system in on that list, too.
Superintendent Randy Harris said WPS is cleaning schools and buses on a regular basis with Clorox Total 360 machines that spray a fine mist, which contains a chemical that kills bacteria and viruses (flu). The disinfectants are specified by the Center for Disease Control.
“The health and safety of our students and staff are the top priority at Wagoner Public Schools,” a recent release state. “District administration is working closely with state and local health officials to stay abreast of all current information regarding the threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Although there are no known cases in Wagoner County, we are receiving status updates by our local health department.”
Parents will be notified through the automated notification system if a student or staff member becomes a confirmed case with COVID-19.
The WPS recommends to follow the steps laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are as follows:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick; put distance between yourself and other people (6 feet or more).
• Cover coughs and sneezes with tissue and immediately throw away the tissue. If you don’t have a tissue, cover your mouth with the inside of your elbow.
• Stay home if you are sick.