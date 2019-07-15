The state of fiscal strength of the Wagoner Public Schools was deemed strong in the superintendent’s report during the regular monthly board of education meeting on Tuesday, July 9.
Superintendent Randy Harris told school board members that WPS paid out $16,865,740 in expenses and received just over $17 million in revenue. The leftover was added to the current “true fund balance” to make $4.3 million.
Harris also offered ideas to continue to improve WPS during his report. Here are some of the goals he offered:
• Fund and establish an elementary STEM lab. The total cost would be around $25,000. The lab could possibly rotate between Central Intermediate and Teague Elementary with nine weeks at one school and nine at the other during the second semester. When not having STEM, music education will be offered.
• There will be slight fixes to the Hughes Event Center (high school gym). Part of the northeast folding stands will be eliminated and the space will be used for storage.
• Brighter Futures and its needs for maintenance, electricity, a new gym roof and work on AC units were also brought up.
In other business, the board went into executive session to discuss the hiring of teachers.
Teresa Lyday was hired as a special education teacher on a temporary contract for the fall semester. Susan Hanna and Jessica Capps were hired as elementary teachers on a temporary contract for the 2019-20 school year.
The resignation of Kristi Pollardo was accepted.
Under the consent docket, Joanna Billups and Tony Rosebrough were put on career status for the 2019-20 school year for evaluation purposes.
Bus drivers were hired for the 2019-20 school year include Larry Abernathy, Danielle Adkins, Elaine Boston, Natalie Clark, Heather Epperson, Jack Harris, Mark Jones, Kathy Jones, James Lewis and Kayla McClure.
Others include Rana Miller, Mike Mills, Thomas Neel, Shane North, Glen Peck, Jamie Powell Richard Steinheil, Natausha Stephens, Johnny Stout, Vanessa Tart, Betty Vanbrunt, Kim Watkins and Danny Williams.