Weather Alert

...MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER EXPECTED TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND A FEW POCKETS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN WILL DEVELOP THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS, MIXING WITH SNOW IN A FEW AREAS BY AFTERNOON. THE WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL SHIFT EAST OF THE REGION BY MID EVENING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ACROSS FAR NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA. ONLY A DUSTING OF SNOW AT MOST IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...MAYES, DELAWARE, OKFUSKEE, OKMULGEE AND WAGONER COUNTIES. * WHEN...THROUGH 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON THE POTENTIAL FOR SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A GLAZE IS LIKELY ON ELEVATED SURFACES. SOME MINOR ICE ACCUMULATION ON TREES AND POWERLINES IS POSSIBLE. UNTREATED BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED SURFACES WILL LIKELY BECOME SLIPPERY DUE TO THE FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CALL 1-844-465-4997 OR GO TO OKROADS.ORG. &&