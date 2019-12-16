Wagoner Public School’s board of education received good news during the Dec. 10 meeting about its finances. The school’s audit report was overall “a very good report.”
The auditor used descriptions like, “No significant deficiencies”, “Things were well documented” and, most importantly, “We didn’t have any problems.”
The fund balance of $3.8 million was declared “very healthy” as well.
The bottom line for the board was to keep doing what they are doing as the audit was deemed “a clean audit.”
In other board action, the board approved the 2018-19 financial audit.
The board witnessed a demonstration of the Habitudes for Self-Leadership used in the school system.
A 50-minute executive session was held to determine whether to hire a cook for the high school cafeteria and to consider temporary contracts for a number of educators for the spring semester.
Teachers Corey Tipton, Holly Cagle, Natalie Clark, Keri Ellison, Michelle Repp, Carla Talley, Cheyenne Martin, Denise Brinkley, Jessica Capps, Melinda Purtle, Joanie Edwards, Wanda Tackett, Alicia Bierman, Gary Brown, Kim Brown, Teresa Hughes, Jana Mendenhall, Megan Rodriguez, Andrea Triggs, Julie Valsaint, Linda Murphy, Brandy Foreman, Bobby Bigby, Stacie Vinson, Irvie Orton, Hanna Arnell, Michael Burrell, Michael Foreman, Marti Jacobson, Randi Pawpa, Tony Roseborough, Hillary Woods, Edie Yock, Ryan Keenom, Stephanie Leslie, Samuel Quick, Danielle Sturgeon, Paula Whitman, Susan Smith, Megan Beckham, Monica Grooms, Kelsey Nutt, Cecilia Rigsby, Janet Stowers and Judy Hall were approved for temporary contracts.
Kelsey Smith was approved as a high school cook.
The resignations of Alesha Kerr and Wendy Pharr were also approved.