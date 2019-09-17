Former Wagoner High School receptionist Laura Owens is returning to the same office, but as the secretary to the principal. Her hiring was approved during the Wagoner Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Owens was not the only one hired during the meeting. Following a 25 minute executive session, four others were also approved for various positions in the school system.
New hires include:
• Hayden Dennis, part-time Mass Communications Coordinator;
• Kelsey Nutt, teaching biology/science at the high school for the fall semester;
• Remington Galyen, part-time maintenance worker, and
• Alesha Kerr, cook in the child nutrition program.
In other WPS action:
• Ellington teachers got to go to Pryor and see the pods teaching set up there.
• The resignation of LaDonna Jeffers was approved.
• The board approved the 2019-20 negotiated agreement with WACT.
Under new business, Walmart will be giving away five, $75 gift cards to each of the WPS sites for the purchase of needed classroom school supplies.