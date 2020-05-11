The Wagoner Public Schools lunch program that was implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two months has been deemed a success by school officials.
The program got geared up at three locations to serve while schools were closed. Cars could drive up and a combination breakfast/sack lunch was handed out.
“We were pretty successful,” said WPS nutrition director Lorie Kerr. “We averaged about 1,000 a day.”
Kerr also noted the program ends on Friday, May 15. However the summer program begins May 18 and runs through June 26 on Monday-Thursday only. Serving sites for the summer are Ellington and Central Intermediate.
There will be a hot breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:45. A hot lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For questions, call 918-485-0163.