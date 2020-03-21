When the Spring Break ends, but classes are still not in session beginning March 24 what are students supposed to do for breakfast and lunch that would normally be served?
The Wagoner Public Schools has announced a plan that will continue to provide them for those 18 and under at three school sites with one major change.
Beginning at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at three school sites, one combination breakfast and lunch will be served. The schools that will take part in this will be Ellington Elementary, Teague Elementary and Central Intermediate.
The school district will provide curbside service at these sites from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the combination breakfast/lunch. Children should be present to receive a meal and only one meal per child will be provided.
“We will provide ‘Grab and Go’ meals only,” said the school announcement last week. “Since we are only providing curbside service, a staff member will be available to hand your child their meal while you are still in your car.”
WPS will run vans/suburbans to additional locations for meal pick up by other students. These meals will also be ‘Grab and Go’ as well.
The vans will be at the following locations from 8:30 - 11 a.m.: Toppers Fire Department parking lot, Whitehorn Cove Fire and Rescue parking lot, White building 200 feet east of Ginny’s Log Cabin Grocery on 690 Road and the Wagoner Elks Lodge located at 33604 Long Bays Road in the parking lot.
If a child or a parent are unable to make it to a location for meals, please email Teri Hoffman at thoffman@wagonerps.org (or call your school’s secretary), give your address and the number of children who need meals and WPS will deliver them to your residence.