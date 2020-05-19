The Wagoner Public Schools bond issue projects are off to a slow start thanks mainly to the concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
During the regular May school board meeting on Tuesday, May 12, Superintendent Randy Harris gave an update on the projects.
• New Ag-Ed Building: The new state-of-the-art facility has begun. It is expected to be completed in January 2021.
• Ellington’s new additions: The COVID-19 situation slowed the start of this expansion. It was supposed to begin in mid-April, but now in mid-May.
The bids will be opened on May 21.
Another thing about Ellington, the plans were revised to accommodate for parking lot flooding when it rains. A detention pond will be added.
Ellington’s work should be completed in 16-to-18 months.
• Teague: The bids will be opened for the improvements on June 11. When work begins, it will also take 16-to-18 months before completion.