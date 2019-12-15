One by one, area Girl Scouts with Christmas wreaths in hand stopped by more than 500 veteran graves in Coweta's Vernon Cemetery Saturday. They recited the veteran's name, thanked him or her for her service, and carefully laid a wreath at the base of their tombstones or markers.
The scene was played out by the Girl Scouts, veteran families and others for more than an hour following the Wreaths Across America program that attracted a crowd of well more than 100 people
No one could be more proud than event coordinator Kathy Sloat-Ahlstrom, whose brother, Specialist Four Donald P. Sloat, was one of the many veterans remembered.
"What a turnout!" she exclaimed Saturday. "I am proud of our community for coming together to make sure Coweta's veterans are remembered."
Sloat-Ahlstrom's sister, Karen McCaslin, emceed the program.
"Remember, we are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives," McCaslin said. "Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America."
"These live balsam fir wreaths symbolize our honor those who have served or are serving in the armed forces of our great nation and to their families who endure sacrifices everyday on our behalf," she continued. "To our children, we want you to understand the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free. They have come with a cost that someday will be paid by you or a loved one."
According to Sloat-Ahlstrom, there are close to 550 veterans - if not more - who are buried in the Coweta cemetery. She found some do not have headstones, only markers, so a few graves were missed.
"I increased our order at the last minute this year because I had a feeling the count was off. I'm glad I did. We actually ran out of wreaths," she noted. "In the year to come, my goal is to work with the city to get a true count so that none are missed in 2020."
Members of Coweta's American Legion Post 226 participated in the Wreaths Across America program by laying ceremonial wreaths in honor of each military branch. Helping to prepare those wreaths were members of Rolling Thunder Oklahoma 1 Chapter.
"It is important to remember our veterans and to recognize the people who have served," said Post 226 Commander Shawn Fitzgerald. "Everyone who has served, whether in combat or non-combat positions, they are all veterans and equally respected by our organization. People need to remember them."
"This is really nice. It went really well, we had a nice crowd and I am impressed there were so many Girl Scouts helping out. Coweta's Wreaths Across America program will keep getting better every year."
Sloat-Ahlstrom extended her thanks and appreciation to each and every person that volunteered or came out to make Wreaths Across America happen in Coweta.