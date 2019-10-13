Members of the Wagoner Rose Garden Club have been out in the Northwest quadrant of the community to identify this week's Yard of the Week honoree.
Paula Templeton says the club was contacted by a neighbor who lives near Earl Wright and Velva Wilson and their children, Abby Wright and Katrina Wilson. She noted the entire family helps decorate the yard and keeps it well maintained.
The family has lived in the home since 2006. Velva works at Blue Bell Creameries in Broken Arrow while Earl works for Cascades Paper Mill in Pryor. Abby is a freshman at Wagoner High School and Katrina is a senior at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
"Thank you, Wagoner, from the Wagoner Rose Garden Club for keeping your yards and homes looking so nice," Templeton said. "Please drive by the Wright-Wilson home located at 501 N.W. 9th St."