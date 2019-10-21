The Yard of the Week goes to Tammy and Tony Tipton of 1005 N.E. First Street. The award is presented by the Wagoner Rose Garden Club Their home was custom built in 1994. They continue to update and enjoy their home and yard. Tony works at Buzzi Unicem in Pryor and Tammy is the Athletic Secretary at Wagoner High School. Joining the Tiptons in the picture is their granddaughter, Rilynn Farmer.
Yard of the Week honor goes to the Tiptons
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
-
Bixby first-grade teacher among two women killed in Bixby wrong-way crash
-
Pop culture: Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani duel for Owasso teen on 'The Voice'
-
Tulsa rally against Trump impeachment escalates to physical confrontations with Antifa counterprotesters
-
High schools: Texhoma TD catch is a SportsCenter Top 10 play
-
HBO series 'Watchmen' creator says 'Tulsa was the right place to set the show'
Here are your Winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Coweta. Another record breaking year for voting.
Announcing the winners of the 2019 Reader's Choice contest for Wagoner. This was a record breaking year for voting.
Latest Local Offers
SAVE UP TO 20%! Patios, Decks, Sunrooms & Garages, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Free Estimates! Call now 918-271-0050
Job Training First Step Healthcare Training918-629-3323Become a Certified Nurse Assistant and Home Health Aide now! Start a career that is in HIGH DEMAND. Financial assistance available. Day and night classes available. $560Small classes Employment assistance 918-629-3323
Suppling Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728