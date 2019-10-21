2019-10-23 wcat-tipton yard

The Yard of the Week goes to Tammy and Tony Tipton of 1005 N.E. First Street. The award is presented by the Wagoner Rose Garden Club. Their home was custom built in 1994. They continue to update and enjoy their home and yard. Tony works at Buzzi Unicem in Pryor and Tammy is the Athletic Secretary at Wagoner High School. Joining the Tiptons in the picture is their granddaughter, Rilynn Farmer. ROSE GARDEN CLUB PHOTO

