The Wagoner Rose Garden Club has kicked off the fall season by selecting a Yard of the Week. Honorees for the first week of October are Darrell and Joy Morgan, residing at 1306 S. McKinley Ave.
The Morgans are both retired from the Wagoner Public School system.
"Please drive by and see this beautiful yard," invites Rose Garden Club member Paula Templeton. "Their backyard is like a park, and the awesome work is completed by both of them."
According to Templeton, club members will be watching for fall yards to honor in the weeks ahead.
"Thank you to everyone who is keeping their yards beautiful," she said.