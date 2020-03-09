Brenda Yates’ career path was mapped practically before she could walk.
“My dad was a teacher and his two brothers were teachers,” Yates said. “And, I married into a teaching family.”
It seemed the classroom was where Yates was meant to be.
It has worked out nicely, however. Yates was recently selected Central Intermediate’s site Teacher of the Year.
Yates went through Wagoner Public Schools when her family moved here in 1975. She lived at Taylor’s Ferry through graduation.
After graduation, the road to teaching took a detour.
She attended Northeastern State for one semester. Then, went a different direction.
“I soon found myself attending the school of hard knocks and worked nine years,” she explained. “In 1991, I returned to NSU to attain my Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Education with an endorsement in Science.”
Yates graduated in 1995 and also married Don Wes Yates.
Her first education job was a Special Education Assistant for Marjorie Richo at Central IS. The next year Yates was hired to be a fourth grade Science Teacher, teaching six classes of Science.
“Our family started to grow,” Yates added. “Sara Baylee was born in May 1997.”
Sara became another member of the Wagoner Public School Alumni.
“During my 25 years teaching, I have remained at Central Intermediate,” she said. “I taught fourth grade for 16 years and now have been a fifth grade teacher for nine years.”
Through all the years, Yates said she has worked with some amazing teachers and has many fun memories.
“I want to thank everyone at WPS for an amazing career and my reward is seeing all my previous students, grow, graduated and become contributing individuals with growing families with success stories of their own.”