A three-year-old Wagoner boy is hospitalized in critical condition following a water related incident that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 13 around 8:01 p.m. near Toppers Landing on Fort Gibson Lake.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the youngster was swimming with family members. His father turned to put bait on a fishing hook and the boy went under water.
When the father turned around, he started looking for the youngster. He found him just under the water’s surface and started CPR.
The child was transported by air ambulance to Saint Francis Pediatric Hospital in Tulsa.
Authorities say he was not wearing a personal flotation device.