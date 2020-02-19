Carriage Crossing Senior Retirement Community in Coweta is home to one of Oklahoma’s newest centenarians – or will be on Monday, Feb. 24, when resident Nita Cornelius turns 100 years young.
The occasion will be celebrated with her induction into the Oklahoma Centenarian Club.
Of the approximately 550 centenarians in the Sooner State, 80 percent are women. Cornelius, a native of Sequoyah County Oklahoma, is proud to be among them.
She was born Feb. 24, 1920 in her great-grandfather’s home in Akins, Ok. to William “Bill” Penn Vickery and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Cordelia Johnson. The family home and 20 acres was purchased for $20 from the widow of Sequoyah, whose independent creation of a Cherokee syllabary made reading and writing in Cherokee possible.
Cornelius is proud of her Native American heritage. John Ross, a former Chief of the Cherokee Tribe, was her great-uncle. She is also related to Will Rogers on both sides of the family.
“My ancestors did not come to America on the Mayflower, but they were here to meet the boat,” she said with a smile.
She attended Badger School in Sequoyah County and often snuck out of the house to go to school before the age most children attended. By the time she was 5 years old, she was passed into the 3rd grade, and she graduated from Sallisaw High School in 1936 at age 16.
Cornelius’ mother died when she was young so she was raised by her grandmother. The family matriarch suffered with asthma, therefore she and her siblings learned what hard work was at a very young age.
“We lived on a farm. My mother had one brother that lived. With the Cherokees, if a mother dies and she has a brother, that brother assumes the responsibility of a father. Uncle John was the only daddy we ever had,” she recalled. “We never sassed and we put laundry on the line before we ever caught the school bus.”
Cornelius said her grandmother only attended school through the 3rd grade, but insisted that the children go to school. They did not have overshoes or a rain coat, but she remembers they would go to school come rain or shine. After all, her education was something no one could ever take away from her.
Cornelius admits she does not consider herself smart or intelligent, but she does have good sense.
“I knew if you tell a lie today, you’ll have a sore mouth tomorrow,” she noted.
Not long after her high school graduation in 1936, Cornelius married the love of her life, Jimmy Ray Cornelius, whom she met when she was only 14. They exchanged vows in the parking lot of the Methodist preacher’s parsonage.
Her husband did not have a job at the time, so he pawned his guitar for a dollar to pay the preacher.
Although she went to business school, Cornelius said her job was to raise her family of three sons and one daughter. Ronnie Jack and Rosemary Eileen are still living while Jimmy Ray and Larry Gene are both deceased. The family grew over the years to include nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
They always had a big garden and would share the vegetables with others.
The Cornelius’ were married for nearly 62 years before he died in March of 1998. Mrs. Cornelius never remarried.
“When you have the best (husband), second best is never good enough,” she said about that decision.
As she approaches her 100th birthday, Cornelius admits she wants to be remembered for seeing that her children went to school and were always dressed. She sewed their clothing and for other families as well.
She said she is blessed to have enjoyed such a long healthy life, although she never thought she’d live to be 100. She appears to be following in the steps of her great-grandfather who lived to be 112.
“I’ve never drank or never smoked,” she stated matter-of-factly. “I may not always do the right thing, but I’m a good person and try to be generous with what I have. I accept whatever comes along.”
So what words of wisdom does Coweta’s newest centenarian have for young people today?
“Don’t lie, love God, love your fellow man and be a friend to everybody,” Cornelius said. “Be very generous with what you have.”
Cornelius is a member of the Hidden Valley Oklahoma Home and Community Educators (OHCE) group, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Confederacy. At one time, she served as secretary of the Baptist Church in Sallisaw.
She spent many years serving as a nursing home volunteer and her travels took her abroad to other states and Mexico.
She continues to work on handiwork projects that include crocheting, knitting, tatting, embroidery and bead work.