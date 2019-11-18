Children attending Ellington Early Learning Center and William R. Teague Elementary in Wagoner exercised their creative talents by submitting entries in the 2019 American Farmers and Ranchers annual poster contest.
“Ready, Set, Grow” was the theme of this year’s contest, hosted by Mary Rowe with Rowe Insurance Agency in Wagoner.
Prizes were awarded to first through third place winners respectively in each of four grade levels. First place winners received a $25 Walmart gift card while second and third place winners received $15 and $10 gift cards respectively.
Winning artists include:
1st Grade — Avigayil Ostertag, 1st; Bo Calico, 2nd and Belle Alstrin, 3rd.
2nd Grade — Ariel Montgomery, 1st; Robin Philbin, 2nd and Taya Stanley, 3rd.
3rd Grade — Jessica Adair, 1st; Aidan Fleming, 2nd and Brooklyn Willis, 3rd.
4th Grade — 1st, Makalyn Kinyon; Madelyn Parker, 2nd and Yasmine Jones, 3rd.
In addition, all participating Wagoner teachers were placed into a drawing for a $100 Walmart gift card per grade level. Winners include Jan Huggins (1st grade), Susan Smith (2nd grade), Cecilia Rigsby (3rd grade) and Teresa Hughes (4th grade).
Rowe said in all, 523 posters were submitted in the 2019 local contest. They will all be forwarded on to compete in the statewide AFR poster contest. The state winner will receive $100 and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from each grade will be displayed at the AFR State Convention in 2020.