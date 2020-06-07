An auction will never be needed to determine how good 11-year-old Payton Marlin is at his profession.
The Inola auctioneer handled a portion of the Wagoner County Sheriff Office’s surplus sale on Saturday, June 6. A packed Wagoner Civic Center crowd watched as Marlin was near-flawless in his delivery and execution of assigned duties in selling guns, rifles and other items.
Marlin has been an auctioneer for seven years. That’s right, he started at age 4.
He had a good example to learn the craft, too. His dad, Brian, is also in the business.
Why did young Payton choose this calling?
“Just getting to go with my dad every day (and work),” he said. “I work about every day.”
Payton and his dad are part of Rockin M Auction of Pryor. The only difference between the two, besides experience, is that Payton may need a chair to stand on while working.
During Saturday’s WCSO surplus auction, Payton needed no chair as he had a stage to stand on.
Payton’s ability has not gone unnoticed, either. Two years ago, he was one of two 9-year-olds to receive an International Auction School scholarship.
Payton spent eight days at the Iowa school honing his craft and perfecting the art of the auctioneer. By the command he had on stage Saturday, Payton looked sold on continuing the family business.
The auctioned surplus property became available when the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office property room becomes full. The sheriff’s office issues notices to property owners. If no response is received, the items are put into auction.
In the past, very few have responded to claim the property. Upon selling the items, the sheriff’s office has been able to benefit from the increased cash flow. This is passed on to Wagoner County citizens by using the funds to help further prevent crime.
The total raised from this auction will be released at a later date.